SCSC Stock: A Value Play Looking to Jump Start Revenues
Taking a look at stock market trash bin, I came across small-cap technology stock ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). SCSC stock is currently in the dumps, down 28% from its 52-week high and sitting at just above its range low.
The company sells a broad range of technology products and solutions from over 500 suppliers to over 35,000 clients in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe.
A look at the chart shows SCSC stock facing multiple resistance at $44.00-$45.00 in the period from 2014 to 2018, prior to the subsequent weakness to current levels.
ScanSource stock has major technical.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Taking a look at stock market trash bin, I came across small-cap technology stock ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). SCSC stock is currently in the dumps, down 28% from its 52-week high and sitting at just above its range low.
The company sells a broad range of technology products and solutions from over 500 suppliers to over 35,000 clients in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe.
A look at the chart shows SCSC stock facing multiple resistance at $44.00-$45.00 in the period from 2014 to 2018, prior to the subsequent weakness to current levels.
ScanSource stock has major technical.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...