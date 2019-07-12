Andiamo Corp.: Andiamo Corporation Announces Management Changes

LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Andiamo Corporation (OTC Pink: ANDI) announces that Mr. William White has resigned from all positions, while Mr. Michael McDonald has been retained, and accepted the responsibilities of CEO and Director.

Mr. McDonald has an extensive business and investment background. He has been part of several teams which he has helped grow, revitalize and launch a number of companies across a number of diverse industries. These businesses range from fast casual food service, small business banking and hemp oil manufacturing and sales. He plans to use his extensive business and distribution contacts to bring exciting, new and profitable products to Andiamo.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to bring my knowledge and expertise to the public markets through Andiamo", stated Michael McDonald, new CEO of Andiamo Corporation. "We expect to launch very quickly and add revenue and value to the Company in the upcoming quarter."

About Andiamo Corporation:

Andiamo Corporation, a Wyoming publicly traded company, is a dedicated partnership of multi-talented people striving to utilize the micro-cap world in the proper manner, with the goal of ensuring smaller companies in need of financing and direction have these resources available to them. We believe it is our duty to act responsibly and honestly to help ensure the success of our country's greatest source of stability and job growth - the small business owner. In a realigning of our corporate focus and mission, we have transitioned from a one product company into a true source of developmental resources for other companies spread across a diverse range of industries. This rebranding of our culture and direction has enabled us to expand our role as a holding company, resulting in a marked increase in new business opportunities. Specifically, we look for established companies with recurring revenues who need a capital infusion to move their business to the next level of profitability. Follow us on Twitter @AndiamoCorp.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

