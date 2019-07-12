Another 35 places of worship will be geared with rooftop PV. Part of the funding for the projects is being provided by the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund. So far around 500 mosques have been equipped through the program,Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced another 35 of the nation's approximately 7,000 mosques will be equipped with a rooftop PV. Minister of energy and mineral resources Hala Zawati said the projects will all be developed in Aqaba, in southern Jordan. Around half the funds will be provided by the Kingdom of Jordan's Renewable Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...