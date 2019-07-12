Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2019 before the market opens on Monday, July 15, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call that day at 8:30 AM ET. To access the call please dial (888) 753-4238 from the United States, or +1 (706) 643-3355 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number 5770459. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can be accessed through July 29, 2019 by dialling (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 5770459. The call will be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Eros' Investor Relations website.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

