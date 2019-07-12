OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: JOACHIM ANDERSEN JOINS OL - OL EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE EMMANUEL DANSO

Lyon, 12 July 2019



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of Danish U21 international defender Joachim Andersen from Sampdoria Genoa. The amount of the transfer is €24 million, plus incentives of up to

€6 million. The player has signed a five-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais.

Joachim was trained at the prestigious Danish FC Midtjylland academy. He began his professional career at the age of 17 with FC Twente then played with Twente in the Dutch first division at just 18.

Transferred in 2017 to Sampdoria Genoa, Joachim played in 39 matches with Sampdoria and became a starter last season. Observers consider him to be one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe. Joachim earned his first cap for the Denmark A-team last March, and he was an important element of the Danish U21 team that qualified for the final phase of the Euro U21.

Olympique Lyonnais has also exercised its option to acquire the young Emmanuel Danso (19) from Sporting Club Accra (Ghana). Emmanuel came to OL on loan in January 2019 and has now signed a three-year contract. The amount of the transfer is €150 thousand plus €200 thousand in incentives.





OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -

CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF