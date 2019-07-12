SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile Products NO. 098/19

On June 18, 2019, the CPSC approved Final Rule 16 CFR 1238, a safety standard for Stationary Activity Centers. The rule adopts ASTM F2012-18e1 (Standard Consumer Safety Performance Specification for Stationary Activity Centers) with no modifications and will become effective on December 18, 2019.

The standard defines stationary activity center as, "a freestanding product intended to remain stationary that enables a sitting or standing occupant whose torso is completely surrounded by the product to walk, rock, play, spin or bounce, or all of these, within a limited range of motion".

The standard includes the following requirements:

General requirements: Hazardous sharp edges or points

Small parts

Wood Parts

Latching or locking mechanisms

Openings

Scissoring, shearing, pinching

Exposed coil springs

Labeling

Toys

Protective components

Spring supported stationary activity center

CPSIA requirements Performance requirements: Structural integrity (dynamic and static load)

Leg openings

Stability

Motion resistance for open base stationary activity centers Marking and labeling Instructional literature

Copy of the standard can be purchased here (https://www.astm.org/Standards/F2012.htm).

Final rule 16 CFR 1238 > (https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/06/18/2019-12804/safety-standard-for-stationary-activity-centers)

All stationary activity centers manufactured starting December 18, 2019 must meet the requirements of 16 CFR 1238 and must be 3rd party tested by a CPSC accepted test laboratory.

