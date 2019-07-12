Despite a demanding ceiling price of €45/MWh the tender has received applications for projects with seven times the generation capacity it will allocate.Portugal's decision for public auction procurement process for PV plants has been met with spectacular demand. The Portuguese government plans to tender for 1.4 GW of solar generation capacity. With the auctions in question due to be completed by August 10, minister of the environment and energy transition João Pedro Matos Fernandes has announced a ceiling price for the tender will be set at €45/MWh (€0.045/kWh). Fernandes told the Sapo financial ...

