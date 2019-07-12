

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto component maker Autokiniton Global Group or AGG agreed Friday to acquire peer Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) for $31 per share in cash. AGG is a portfolio company of private equity firm KPS Capital Partners with over $5.0 billion of assets under management.



The all-cash transaction represents a 70 percent premium to Tower's closing stock price on July 11, 2019. Including Tower's debt and pension related liabilities, the total value of the transaction is about $900 million.



The transaction is anticipated to close in September or October of 2019, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGG will merge with and into Tower.



The definitive agreement includes a 35 day 'go-shop' period, which permits Tower's Board and financial advisor to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals. Additionally, Tower has agreed to forego paying dividends through the consummation of the transaction.



