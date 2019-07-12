Nuevolution AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nuevolution AB (publ). Short name: NUE -------------------------- ISIN code: 0007730650 -------------------------- Order book ID: 116423 -------------------------- The last day of trading will be 26 July, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB