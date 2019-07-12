Nuevolution AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Nuevolution AB (publ). Short name: NUE ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007730650 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116423 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be 26 July, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.