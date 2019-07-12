The global static mixer market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market is the growth of end-user industries. Process industries such as chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, as well as water and wastewater are among the major end-user industries in the global static mixer market. Thus, capacity additions in these industries are increasing the demand for static mixers. For instance, the food and beverage industry uses static mixers to mix flavoring agents, coloring agents, and additives of fruits. Apart from this, static mixers are used for the blending of fruit juices, the production of drinking yogurt and the mixing of edible oils. Thus, the growth of the end-user industries is expected to augment the global static mixers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of static mixer as catalysts will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global static mixer market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global static mixer market: Use of static mixer as catalysts

Static mixers are mainly used for blending and equalizing differences in physical parameters, such as the viscosity or temperature of the gases that are mixed. However, some research and development (R&D) organizations have developed static mixers for catalyzing processes. For instance, in January 2017, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) developed a catalyst-coated static mixer for continuous flow reactors. The catalyst-coated static mixer can cause more churning and mixing in a continuous flow reactor. This improves the efficiency of a continuous flow manufacturing process. Since various processes in industries such as chemical and petrochemical use catalysts, the vendors are expected to commercially launch catalyst-coated static mixers, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of static mixer as catalysts, the introduction of 3D printed static mixers and the introduction of static mixers in automatic dispensing systems are considered to be two other factors that will boost market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global static mixer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global static mixer market by application (laminar flow and turbulent flow), by end-user (oil and gas; chemical and petrochemical; food and beverage; water and wastewater; and others) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to growing investments in various end-user industries in the region.

