M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2019 / 15:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is James Poole of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 30 June 2019 was: EX INCOME 100.26p CUM INCOME 101.33p Date: 12 July 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 13321 EQS News ID: 840777 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=840777&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

