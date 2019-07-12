The global solar central inverters market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by TechnavioHowever, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005017/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global solar central inverters market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global solar central inverters market size is the rising demand for energy. Rapid urbanization and industrialization has led to a significant growth in demand for electricity across the world. This has paved the way for the development of technologies that can dramatically accelerate access to electricity. The growing demand for energy has resulted in the adoption of clean energy sources such as wind and solar energy. This is also expected to fuel the demand for solar central inverters, over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for clean energy technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global solar central inverters market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Solar Central Inverters Market: Growing Demand for Clean Energy Technology

The rise in the cost of conventional sources of electricity and lighting, especially diesel and kerosene, has increased the demand for off-grid appliances. Thus, clean energy technologies such as solar power are increasingly being adopted to overcome such situations. Solar power systems are the most suitable choice of clean energy technology as it drastically reduces carbon emissions. Thus, the growing demand for clean energy technology is expected to fuel the solar central inverters market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for clean energy technology, other factors such as the increased adoption of microgrids, and the rising popularity of smart inverters will have a significant impact on the solar central inverters market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Solar Central Inverters Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global solar central inverters market by application (utility, and non-utility), and geographic regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the solar central inverters market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and the Americas respectively. The growth of the solar central inverters market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the growing focus on renewables such as wind and solar, rising adoption and implantation of microgrids, and the increasing solar PV installations in China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005017/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com