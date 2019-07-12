Hansa Trust (HAN/HANA) is arguably unique in its sector, with a portfolio made up of global equities, regional and thematic funds, diversifying (mainly hedge) funds and a large strategic position in Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OWHL), which in turn has a majority stake in Brazilian maritime services company Wilson Sons (WSON). Lead Manager Alec Letchfield's focus on capital preservation as well as growth has enabled the portfolio to outperform UK and global equity indices in the recent stock market volatility, with new holdings such as Selwood Asset Management Liquid Credit Strategy already having a positive impact. The trust has recently published proposals to redomicile to Bermuda (see Recent developments).

