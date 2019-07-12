After the bombshell new this week, the Italian inverter manufacturer's CEO spoke to pv magazine about the future of ABB's R&D hubs, manufacturing sites, hundreds of employees and of course Fimer's outlook.pv magazine: Why has Fimer decided to take over ABB's business? Carzaniga: Fimer decided to take over the ABB solar business because the solar market is growing globally. The product range developed in the last year by ABB is really innovative and reliable, addressing all different segments and completing Fimer's offer to be fully complementary. Moreover, considering Fimer's long-time commitment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...