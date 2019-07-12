Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customer analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article that lists the steps to create an ideal customer profile. An ideal customer profile comprises description of a business' customers based on their demographics, interests and behavior. This can help businesses align sales and marketing teams with a common definition that's grounded in data. A well-formed customer profile can help in defining your customer data model and the data you need to source so that your sales and marketing teams can identify and target best-fit customers through personalized messages.

"Creating customer profiles can help you reach out to your customers through personalized messages and services."

Creating an ideal customer profile helps companies to focus their sales and marketing efforts on customers that are most likely to buy from them. With the help of an effective customer profile, companies can sell to customers with the highest success potential of using their products or services. Therefore, it is important to shortlist and segment potential customers and create their profile to track buying signals within these accounts and act efficiently to maximize profit.

Steps to Create an Ideal Customer Profile

Define your customers

Defining your customers is the most important step for creating an ideal customer profile. Companies must gain an understanding of their target markets and customer personas based on interests, demographics, personality, and behavior. Also, companies across industries need to analyze their current target market and potential markets to boost their business expansion strategies.

Define your customers' purchasing process

Every customer has a different method of making a purchase. This includes expensive and complicated purchases that need more quotes, research, and time before the final contract is made. To make an ideal customer profile, companies need to put themselves in the shoes of a typical customer and record the steps they would take to make informed business decisions.

