Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Dividend 12-Jul-2019 / 16:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 July 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 of 1.6625 pence per share, to be paid on 31 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13323 EQS News ID: 840843 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=840843&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2019 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)