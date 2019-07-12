A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest sales force effectiveness engagement for a leading manufacturing industry player. During the course of this engagement, the sales analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that helped them drive sales force excellence through improvements in sales and business processes.

Sales Force Effectiveness Engagement for an Industrial Machine Manufacturer

The changing market environment and intensifying competition in the manufacturing sector have severely impacted the sales operations of industrial machinery manufacturers. Due to this paradigm shift, players in this sector are now looking at leveraging advanced analytics methodologies to bring about significant improvements in sales.

This case study describes how we helped the European sales division of a well-known manufacturing company to achieve substantial revenue growth through a comprehensive effort that aimed to drive sales force excellence.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading player in the manufacturing industry based out of Europe. The declining sales margins and sluggish growth rates prompted them to focus on leveraging technology and advanced analytics methodologies to revamp their sales force effectiveness strategy. The client chose to partner with Quantzig to leverage its sales analytics expertise to develop a new sales force effectiveness strategy.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core business challenges, our sales analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to optimizing their local sales processes and drive significant improvements in sales. The overarching goal of this engagement was to improve sales by analyzing key factors and sales force effectiveness metrics to bring about measurable improvements.

Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions helped the client to:

Increase sales by 15%

Identify $1M in EBIT through sales force improvements

Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions offered predictive insights on:

Devising a sales force effectiveness model to meet customer needs

Analyzing alternative sales opportunities

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

