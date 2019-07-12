Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customer analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article that offers tips on boosting profitability using pricing analytics for retail businesses. Pricing analytics solutions enable companies, across all industries, to dramatically improve profitability and market share by defining optimal prices and pricing strategies. Pricing Solutions leverages data to understand what drives your customers' buying decisions and integrates this knowledge to meet your pricing needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190712005361/en/

Tips to Boost Profitability for Retail Companies (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pricing decisions impact virtually every part of businesses. Pricing analytics can help you look at a multitude of customers through a variety of different approaches in the marketplace, whether you sell through channels or a sales force. By leveraging analytics solutions retail companies look at offers, transactions, and the contracts that are occurring.

Tips to Boost Profitability for Retail Companies

Analyze and track your competitor's pricing strategies

By leveraging pricing analytics solutions, retail companies can monitor and track competitor pricing in real-time. Retail players can also make changes to their pricing strategies by comparing it with that of the competitor's strategy with the help of pricing analytics solutions. Furthermore, this can help them to enhance customer retention rate, loyalty, and responsiveness.

Develop robust pricing modeling capabilities

In the competitive retail business environment, companies should leverage statistically validated pricing models to gain the desired business outcome. Pricing models can help companies in the retail sector to determine price elasticity, cross-price elasticity, and pricing corridors that can impact sales, direct marketing promotions, and several other deals.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

