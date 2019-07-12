Web Presence: Protect My College Student: All College Students Have Apps on Their Phones, 24/7 Doc Should be ONE of Them

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Protect My College Student offers a way for students to have round the clock care and protection while they are away at college. Students are tech-savvy, many of them have numerous apps that they've mastered, while most adults are just barely on the brink of learning about the app itself.

Like most of the population, when students get sick, it's usually at an inopportune time. They've got studies to keep up with, PT jobs, socializing, events and many other stressors pulling at them, so when they get sick, finding a doctor is usually difficult and extremely inconvenient. The good news is that there is an app that is an answer to many parents and students illness nightmares. From the parent company, MD Live, Protect My College Student's 24/7 Doc is available.

It is a real-time, video chat with a healthcare practitioner. The physician or physician's assistant will determine the cause of the illness, and if necessary, prescribe medication that can be picked up at a local pharmacy within a short period of time.

These practitioners are available 24/7, so even if it's the middle of the night or the weekend, your student can receive the care they need on the spot. There is no trying to get a doctor's appointment, figuring out urgent care's hours or being hauled-up in a full waiting room for hours on end.

The plans are worth the small investment to offer this convenience for your beloved student. Monthly payments are $12.95, or there is the yearly option for $119.00 (savings of $36.40/three months free).

About Protect My College Student

We're Always Here, Even When You Can't Be!

Protect My College Student utilizes modern technology in the healthcare field to provide constant, fast, and affordable care to college students throughout the nation. Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7. Our goal is to provide parents peace of mind as their children go off to college and are living away from home for the first time. This can be a nerve-wracking time for parents, but knowing that their children have unlimited access to medical services and counseling reassures them that their son or daughter is in good hands.

CONTACT:

Protect My College Student

13762 W State Rd. 84,

Suite 53

Davie, FL 33325

800-767-7746

SOURCE: Protect My College Student

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551631/Protect-My-College-Student-All-College-Students-Have-Apps-on-Their-Phones-247-Doc-Should-be-ONE-of-Them