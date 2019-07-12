Web Presence: Dr. Cletus Georges Offers a Look Back on Successful Urology Career

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Florida physician and urology specialist Dr. Cletus Georges looks back on decades-long career, starting with graduation from Michigan's Andrews University more than 30 years ago.

From graduating with a bachelor's degree in zoology with a biomedical option in 1987 to establishing himself as a prominent Florida urology specialist between Sebring and Orlando, Dr. Cletus Georges looks back on his decades-long medical career, including completing his urology residency at the famous Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center in Chicago in 1997.

"I first graduated from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, with a bachelor's degree in zoology," reveals Dr. Georges, "with a biomedical option more than 30 years ago, back in 1987."

Dr. Cletus Georges subsequently attended Weill Cornell University Medical College in New York City, graduating in 1991. "I then completed my residency in urology at Chicago's Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center in 1997," adds the specialist physician.

Shortly following the completion of his urology residency at the famous Chicago-based medical center, Dr. Georges established his practice in Sebring, Florida. "I later relocated to Orlando," he adds, "where I remain settled today."

Urologists such as Dr. Georges specialize in the male and female urinary tract, and male reproductive organs. So-called urologic organs include the adrenal glands, kidneys, bladder, urethra, testes, ureters, epididymis, and prostate. Urology patients may be suffering from bladder or prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, or other genitourinary disorders. Urologists may also have further, additional sub-disciplinary training.

Dr. Georges' certifications and licensure include American Board of Urology certification in urology, and a Florida State Medical License, active through 2020.

As part of his work as a urology specialist, Dr. Georges has spoken openly and extensively about key prostate cancer risk factors, risk factors for bladder cancer, the diagnosis and treatment of kidney stones, stress urinary incontinence, and overactive bladder.

He has also provided insight into vasectomy procedures, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and testosterone deficiency, among various other urologic conditions and complaints.

The doctor is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a scientific and educational association founded in 1913 to improve the quality of care for surgical patients by setting high standards for education and practice.

"The American College of Surgeons is dedicated," adds Dr. Georges, wrapping up, "to improving the care of surgical patients, and to safeguarding standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment."

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551792/Dr-Cletus-Georges-Offers-a-Look-Back-on-Successful-Urology-Career