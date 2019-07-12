Be the Boss of UFC(R) With PokerStars and UFC's Octagon(R) Chip Campaign

Win an Octagon Chip and unlock potentially life-changing prizes at PokerStars

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars and UFC today launched the UFC and PokerStars Octagon Chip, giving fans the chance to win incredible prizes. The Chips have different values, 'awesome' (green), 'ridiculous' (silver), and 'life changing' (gold), and their availability becomes increasingly rare moving up the scale, unlocking everything from UFC and PokerStars branded merchandise to unforgettable experiences.

To celebrate the launch, PokerStars is giving away an extremely rare Gold Octagon Chip, as well as 22 Silver Octagon Chip merchandise packages. The Gold Octagon Chip will make the lucky winner the boss of UFC for a day, standing alongside UFC President Dana White to award the heavyweight championship belt at UFC 241: CORMIER vs. MIOCIC 2.

The Gold Octagon Chip, which can only be won with PokerStars, UFC's exclusive global poker partner, also covers five-star luxury accommodations and travel expenses, as well as VIP access to the event. Special PokerStars UFC KO Poker games start running from today, July 12 through July 15, with a chance to win these amazing prizes.

The hunt for the winner of this unforgettable experience started at the PokerStars Lounge at the UFC Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with special, pop-up 'Truth or Bluff' competitions on July 5 and 6.

The winner of the first Gold Octagon Chip experience will be announced on July 26.

To find out more visit PokerStars

For more about UFC KO Poker, visit here.

For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com

Editor's notes:

Online routes to be in with a chance at winning a UFC and PokerStars Octagon Chip can be found at PokerStars in the following markets: .COM, .BE, .BG, .DK, .EE, .EU, .RO, .RUSO, .SH, .UK, and .NET

The UFC and PokerStars Gold Octagon Chip grants its owner with two incredible trips:

A four-day, all-expenses paid trip for two to Las Vegas including:

including: A suite at a five-star hotel



Business class flights



First class ground transportation



A tour of the UFC Performance Institute



Meet and greet with two UFC Ambassadors



Daily expenses

A three day ( August 15 - 18 ) all expenses trip to UFC 241 in Anaheim including;

) all expenses trip to in Anaheim including; A suite at a five-star hotel



Business class flights



First class ground transportation



Attendance at the official press conference and weigh-in



Grade A seats to UFC 241 on August 17

241 on

Step into the Octagon after the fight and pose for photos with a UFC belt



Daily expenses

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker and BetEasy as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

About UFC

UFC, is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. With more than 300 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, UFC's programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to more than one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world's most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, with a network of employees around the world. UFC's current roster boasts more than 570 athletes representing over 55 countries currently on its active roster. UFC FIGHT PASS, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946516/PokerStars.jpg

Contact:Rebecca McAdamrebecca_mcadam@starsgroup.com