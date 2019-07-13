1169029 B.C. Ltd. Announces Name Change to Agri Tech Farms International Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Agri Tech Farms International Inc. (formerly, 1169029 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 10, 2019 it has changed its name from 1169029 B.C. Ltd. to Agri Tech Farms International Inc. and the new CUSIP for the Company is 00851H102. There is no consolidation or change in shareholder share positions in conjunction with this name change.

About Agri-Tech Farms

Agri Tech Farms International Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based early-stage life sciences company, with one wholly-owned subsidiary Agri-Tech Farms Limited, with its a core business plan of developing agricultural operations, including food production and distribution in the Americas, China and other world markets, including ventures into the licensed cannabis market in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Don Schmidt, CEO and director

E-mail: jjf1@shaw.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Agri Tech Farms International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551853/1169029-BC-Ltd-Announces-Name-Change-to-Agri-Tech-Farms-International-Inc