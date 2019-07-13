SEC Qualifies Apex Farms Corp.'s Post-Qualification Amendment to its Offering Statement Extending the Time Period for the Apex Farms IPO

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Apex Farms Corp. ("Apex Farms" or the "Company"), a vertical farming technology company that designs and produces proprietary vertical hydroponic farming systems for both commercial and residential use, announced today that post-effective amendment to its offering statement that extends the offering period for the Company's IPO to July 10, 2020 and updates financial statements and other disclosure regarding the Company has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, pursuant to the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework, which is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Apex Farms Corp. is seeking to sell up to 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $0.20 per share for aggregate maximum gross proceeds of one million dollars ($1,000,000). To date, the Company has raised $191,368.80 under its Regulation A+, Tier 2 IPO. The Company is now posting its offering on the StartEngine platform where it will seek to raise up to an additional $808,631.20 over the next 90 days. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for engineering and prototyping, marketing, production and inventory, administrative and corporate expenses, professional fees and compensation and working capital reserves. The offering circular for the offering is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and may be accessed using the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Apex+Farms+Corp.&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

and on the Start engine portal https://www.startengine.com/apex-farms-corp

Both accredited and non-accredited investors can invest as little as $500 in the offering by visiting the offering page on the StartEngine website using the following link: https://www.startengine.com/apex-farms-corp

Alexander M. Woods-Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Farms, said, "We are very excited to officially launch our Reg A+ offering on StartEngine, one of the largest and most popular Investment Portals. We hope that we will be able to raise the remaining capital to accelerate sales of our commercial and residential products. We have recently launched the residential A5 Vertical Farming system and have a contract for 100 pre-ordered units as well as a few individual preorder sales."

The offering of the Company's common stock is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or how much capital will be raised, if any. The Company cannot predict the timing of its planned quotation on the over-the-counter market.

About Apex Farms Corp.

Apex Farms Corp. designs highly practical vertical growing systems. We have analyzed, challenged, and worked out a system for growing food that can be accessible to everyone at relatively low prices. We see our community as the world at large, standardizing our farming method to create jobs, cultivate healthier eating opportunities, and reducing the carbon footprint.

With global hunger on the rise, many farms face challenges in meeting demand due to the high costs of water, land, energy, and labor. Apex Farms has developed a Vertical Farming System to address this need. Using patented and patent-pending technology, the hydroponic system can grow a wide variety of plants, including vine plants, root plants, flowers, and greens. The planting rows are stacked to reduce overall resource use but are fully accessible for harvesting from the ground - no need for conveyor belts, scaffolding, or complex machinery. Ultimately, the company wants to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and allow clients to fully customize their farm.

For more information about Apex Farms Corp., please visit: www.apexfarming.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information set forth above includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "future" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements include statements about our ability to successfully commercialize a smaller residential system at a lower price point, our ability to successfully raise capital in our Regulation A offering, our ability to obtain additional patents, our ability to successfully generate revenues, grow our business and execute our business plan. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth above as a result of various risks applicable to our company as discussed in our Form 1-A Offering Statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Important Notice the Regarding Regulation A Offering

Apex Farms Corp. is conducting an offering of its securities under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. To learn more about this offering or to invest in this offering visit Apex Farms' offering page using this link: [insert correct link]. An offering statement regarding Apex Farms' Regulation A offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that Apex Farms Corp. may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1729481/000144586619000827/apex_253g1.htm

Investing in an initial public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering.

For more information contact:

Alexander M. Woods-Leo

alex@apexfarming.com

302-307-3668 Ext. #1

SOURCE: Apex Farms Corp.

