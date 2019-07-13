Theramed Health Corporation Announces Subsidairy Name Change to EGF Health Holdings Corp. and Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2019 / Theramed Health Corporation (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased announce to that it changed the name of a wholly owned subsidiary to "EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP." and is preparing to complete the plan of arrangement as a spin-out as previously announced March 17, 2017.

Mr. Chris Hung Yu-Kai has been invited to join the Board of Directors and to take the position of CEO, subject to any and all regulatory and corporate approvals. Mr. Hung is a capital markets and corporate finance professional with more than two decades of investment banking experience. He has served as CFO of an investment bank and has extensive experience in handling a wide variety of international merger and acquisition transactions.

Management is grateful that Mr. Hung has accepted the invitation to join the Board of Directors and take the position of CEO. We believe with his extensive background in international business, he is uniquely qualified to assist in developing the company at many levels.

Debt Settlements

The company is pleased to announce that it has settled $650,000 of debts and obligations of the company for shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of 6,500,000 shares. Standard four months plus a day statutory hold period shall apply to the shares issued.

