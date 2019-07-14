WiMi: WIMI's IPO on NASDAQ Indicates the Rapid Growing of China's 5G Holographic AR+AI Vision Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2019 / China values 5G because it will drive many new applications in consumption, and there will be many applications in the industry in the future. 1G to 4G is mainly for consumer applications, while 5G should be expanded into industrial applications and penetrate all aspects including telemedicine, distance education, smart cities, automatic driving and agriculture, etc. In the long run, the return on industrial applications may be greater than that for consumer-oriented applications, but it may still focus on consumption applications at the beginning of the 5G. China's 400 billion market is a huge opportunity for all. WiMi Hologram Cloud's IPO in the United States will give birth to the world's first listed company in the 5G holographic AR + AI vision field.

There are a large number of Internet users and mobile Internet users. As system vendors such as Apple and Google introduce a base tool platform, it become easier for developers to create and provide diverse AR content, enabling AR technology to be quickly provided to a large number of users. In addition, the store offering the AR experience penetrates quickly in Chinese malls, and consumer can enjoy the AR experience at a lower cost, which promotes consumer acceptance of AR.

The AR applications are currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education and other industries. They have a relatively mature hardware environment, which is very beneficial to the development of software and contents in these fields. In the long run, these applications will also appear in social networking and communications field, although these applications are still limited by hardware technology.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud published its IPO prospectus globally on June 27, 2019 in the United States. Its net profits exceeded 89 million yuan in 2018, making profits for two consecutive years. The IPO of WiMi Hologram Cloud was listed at NASDAQ Global Board, and as the first share of global holographic AI vision, the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future. (Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.)

WiMi Hologram Cloud has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, WiMi Hologram Cloud is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of total revenue in 2017. In addition, WIMI established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR contents and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyright, WiMi Hologram Cloud ranks the first in the Chinese holographic AR industry. Throughout the year 2018, WiMi Hologram Cloud had approximately 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights and 219 technology patents. WiMi Hologram Cloud is dedicated to meeting the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users by its holographic technologies. According to Frost & Sullivan, the holographic AR application platform operated by WiMi Hologram Cloud covers the most extensive types of holographic AR products in China. The comprehensive platform application of WIMI Holographic Cloud is a key factor that distinguishes WiMi Hologram Cloud from its competitors.

WIMI Holographic cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain its industry leadership and create an ecological business model. At present, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technologies are also being upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. WiMi Hologram Cloud is targeted at building a commercial ecological system based on the application of holographic technology.

WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to continue to invest a lot of resources to strength its capability to develop holographic AR content. WiMi Hologram Cloud is committed to enriching holographic content combinations and providing high-quality holographic experience. WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to continue to expand holographic content libraries through various ways.

WiMi Hologram Cloud covers multiple links of holographic AR technologies such as holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic vision presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising launch, holographic ARSDK payment, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition development, and holographic AI face change development. It has the one-stop service capacity. At present, it has grown into one of the largest integrated technology provider of holographic cloud in China.

