A Wonderful Global Design Event, the Second Evaluation Show of Design Intelligence Awards 2019 Launched in Hangzhou, China

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2019 / Design Intelligence Award (short for "DIA") aims to discover outstanding designs from all over the world, and has been the focus of Chinese design circles in recent years. Founded in 2015, it is sponsored by the China Academy of Fine Arts, co-sponsored by the China Industrial Design Association and supported by the Zhejiang provincial government. On the morning of July 13, the second-round of DIA screening launches with 18 international judges at Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, opening for the next four days of this global design event.

Thousands of design works were waiting to be reviewed by 18 judges.

"I can't wait to see the designs, it's exciting to hear that they're all great!" says one of the jury members from world design organization (WDO). The professionalism of the judges directly determines the level and authority of awards. To ensure the judging panel is composed of industry experts from different cultural backgrounds in different regions of the world, every judge has gone through the rigorous screening and consideration of nominations. According to the official list of judges, 18 experts include academic leaders from world-renowned universities, representatives of design organizations and founders of design consulting companies. They were divided into six groups to review six categories of entries, aiming for judging winning entries in Design Intelligence Award 2019.

2019 DIA Call for entries awards started on February 28, opening for professional designers, design companies, manufacturer and Internet companies from all over the world. It has received 7,280 works from 36 countries and regions in three months. The number of applicants for DIA award has increased compared with previous years. For now, the participants of DIA award have covered 56 countries and regions in five continents. What kind of design works will be more favored by the judges? We expect to see the final results soon. The shortlist of DIA 2019 will be announced on the DIA official website (http://en.di-award.org/) on July 19, let's keep our eyes on it.

Awards, lectures and exhibitions aiming to show the power of "art and life"

"The transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry is a big proposition, which requires supports from all sides. We hope design intelligence award could be a hub gathering world-wide experts, designers, entrepreneurs to make the world better." Says Wang Yun, President of the industrial design institute of the China academy of arts and secretary general of DIA committee.

As part of series of activities, D. WILL lecture will start on July 15. 12 DIA judges are going to share their own design thoughts and careers to younger generation. On July 17, "art and life" - nearly thousands of design works exhibition show will officially open , which exhibits DIA entries open to the public until August 29, 2019. Design works including cultural innovation, the wisdom of life, industry equipment, cutting-edge technology, design of information interaction, Yi Wu special award, in accordance with six categories of DIA 2019.

