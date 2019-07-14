Is the bullish gold price breakout now confirmed? Yes, is the short answer. All indicators are on green for the gold market with the exception of the gold futures market as per the COT report which suggests the upside potential is getting limited. Technically, though, we see 3 consecutive weekly closes above $1400, arguably even 4 weekly closes, which confirms the bullish breakout in gold and validates our 2019 gold forecast. This has major implications for the whole precious metals market, in the first place the upward potential of the best gold stocks, our favorite silver miner First Majestic Silver's ...

