MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and Native American Tribe Moving Forward With Marijuana DEA Application

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2019 / MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has applied for a DEA Schedule-I Bulk Manufacturer license to cultivate cannabis plants to support MMJ International Holdings investigational new drug (IND) filings with the FDA for Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease. It will also plan to meet the growing demand from hospitals, researchers, and scientist for their FDA/DEA approved clinical trials. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will facilitate a process of scientific drug development and discovery governed by FDA protocol development processes and DEA regulatory manufacturing guidelines.

To further meet the statutory requirements of the "public benefit" MMJ BioPharma Cultivation has entered into an agreement with a US Native Indian Tribe to perform its development activities. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is planning a phased development program on Native American Tribal Trust lands of approximately 1 million square feet with a state of the art extraction analytics lab to meet DEA approved researchers needs. MMJ BioPharma Cultivation will be employing tribal members in its development and cultivation program.

Dr. Elio Mariani, a senior executive of the company and big pharma veteran stated "we are looking forward to our collaboration with the tribe in unlocking the potential of cannabinoid medicines to address serious medical conditions. Our efforts will be guided by the FDA and DEA as we strive to produce the highest pharma grade plants and extracts for clinical research."

Duane Boise, CEO of the company further stated, "At MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, we are nurturing the quality and effectiveness of medical marijuana through the careful cultivation of cannabis plants in the United States. Our goal is to provide the purest, highest quality pharma grade medicinal marijuana for patients dealing with pain and chronic illness."

