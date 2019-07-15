Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced a fully committed private placement of $400,000,000 of Bonds with a coupon of 4.950%, maturing on July 15, 2039 (the "Bonds").

The Bonds will be unsecured and will rank equally in right of payment with the issuer's $1 billion 5.500% Senior Notes due in 2022 (the "Initial Notes").

The Bonds will be issued to institutional accounts managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. Closing of the issuance and sale of the Bonds is expected to be on or around July 25, 2019 and will be subject to customary closing conditions.

The Bonds contain substantially the same covenants as those governing the Initial Notes. The key man covenant for the Initial Notes and the Bonds provides for an offer to purchase at 101% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, in the event the covenant is triggered prior to July 15, 2022. In the event the covenant is triggered after July 15, 2022, the specified total indebtedness to total capital ratio in the debt covenant would change from 1.0 to 3.0 to 1.0 to 4.0.

The proceeds from the Bonds' issuance will be used to make investments in accordance with PSH's investment policy and for general corporate purposes.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. registered place of business: P.O. Box 650, 1st Floor, Royal Chambers, St. Julian's Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3JX

