WANdisco: Embedded Joint Product With Enterprise Cloud Partner

SAN RAMON, California, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco ("WANdisco" or the "Company") (LSE: WAND), the live data company, has agreed terms to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind data migration and replication product with an enterprise cloud platform vendor (the "Partner"). The new solution will be embedded into the Partner's cloud platform ecosystem, employing the Group's unique technology to enable live data replication across use cases including big data cloud migration, hybrid cloud and multi-region data consistency. The joint initiative involves investment by both companies to provide a frictionless experience for customers through a service that is unique in the industry.

The joint product (the "Product") will combine the unique patented Fusion technology from WANdisco with the scale, reach and enterprise capabilities of the Partner's platform. The relationship with the Partner involves cooperation in engineering to help customers benefit from the availability of the unique data migration and hybrid-cloud solution for big data.

Once available, the Product will be a fully managed cloud service with full cloud portal integration allowing a single click deployment. Customers will be able to seamlessly migrate data from on-premise big data stores into the Partner's cloud without worrying about procuring or managing infrastructure.

This co-development deal is of significant strategic importance to WANdisco. WANdisco's unique Fusion technology for Live Data remains the only viable big data replication product in the cloud, with the Product forming a comprehensive embedded go-to-market solution for Live Data.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"This co-development project is one of the most important and exciting developments in our journey to date. Our partnership with one of the largest cloud platform vendors goes from strength to strength, as they recognise our unique technology and its broad use cases across their cloud ecosystem. Our joint solution, is to be a comprehensive and deeply embedded Live Data replication solution which will enable fluid cloud migration, hybrid cloud and multi-region data consistency use cases across the Cloud platform. This is a key step in furthering our partner relationship and we look forward to working more closely with them."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget - across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans - WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

