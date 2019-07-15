Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in designing and marketing single-use implants and instruments, developing minimally invasive treatment for spinal fracture conditions, is pleased to announce that, in the first 4 weeks after the first surgery 23 surgeries have been completed using SteriSpine PS in Japan.

A partnership agreement with KiSCO Co., Ltd. (KiSCO) for exclusive commercialization and distribution rights for Japan was signed in June of 2018. SteriSpine PS was launched in Japan in May 2019.

"We are delighted with the initial results from the SteriSpine PS commercial launch with our partner, KiSCO. This includes 23 surgical interventions performed in the first 4 weeks after the first surgery and received positive feedback from surgeons, as expressed by Professor Mamoru Kawakami. This is an evidence that only strengthens our ambitions for Japan, the third largest global market for spinal medical equipment after the United States and China, with an estimated value of €400 million." said Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics. "We would also like to acknowledge the professionalism of our partner, KiSCO and the benefits this type of new partnership brings. Since signing the agreement in July 2018, we've been aligning our commercial, strategic and capital interests in order to maximize the potential for surgeons to adopt our technologies in Japan as well as securing solid growth and profitability for both companies."

Prof. Mamoru Kawakami, a leading Japanese Spine Surgeon at Wakayama Medical University Kihoku Hospital, said, "SteriSpine is an innovative product that has the potential to change and develop traditional approaches to Japanese spine surgery. This product has the possibility of both time-saving and cost-saving for surgical teams as it eliminates the need for cleaning and sterilization processes as well as reducing the burden of increased expenses caused by surgical site infections. Our hospital is starting to use this product which is now a solution held in high regard by our surgical staff."

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked and FDA approved. The company is based in Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 50 employees.

