sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.07.2019 | 08:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Completion of Sheffield Retail Unit Sale

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Completion of Sheffield Retail Unit Sale

PR Newswire

London, July 12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 July 2019

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

COMPLETION OF SHEFFIELD RETAIL UNIT SALE

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP") today announces that it has completed the sale of a 999-year lease on 58-64 Fargate Street, the unit at the front of its Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield, to Metro Bank for its own occupation.

The unit is currently let to River Island at £495,000 per annum and the net cash inflow from the sale is £9.5 million, which will be used to pay down outstanding debt on the shopping centre.

-ends-

Contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta