Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specializing in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments for the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets on June 1, 2018.

The liquidity account had the following holdings as of June 30, 2019:

77 246 shares

- 6 926,35 euros

During the first half of 2019, the following have been negotiated:

PURCHASE 182 651 shares 27 721,61 euros 257 transactions SALE 201 793 shares 32 248,03 euros 248 transactions

For the prior period (December 31, 2018), the corresponding figures were:

96 388 shares

- 3 610,46 euros

As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:

74 738 shares

- 7 561,33 euros

Next financial publication: 2019 half-year result, September 27, 2019 (after the market close)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics, is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, anywhere. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, redcucing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based in Eragny-sur-Oise (95) and has 50 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

