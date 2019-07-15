Intertrust Group: Intertrust appoints former Rabobank executive Petra van Hoeken as Chief Risk Officer

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 15 July 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust"), a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, today announces the appointment of Petra van Hoeken, former Chief Risk Officer at Rabobank, as Chief Risk Officer and member of the Executive Committee, starting 15 August 2019. Petra will assume responsibility for Intertrust's governance, risk management and compliance operations.



Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust:"With regulations constantly evolving, the strategic importance of a CRO is unquestionable - especially for a company like ours where compliance and integrity are at the heart of our business. I'm very pleased to welcome Petra, who brings a wealth of experience in these areas. Even more so, Petra is a seasoned senior executive with great leadership skills and a solid reputation in the financial industry. Petra strengthens our Executive Committee and I look forward to having her on the team."



Petra van Hoeken added:"I'm very excited to be joining Intertrust. The role of the company within the financial system is of utmost importance to enable global businesses to operate efficiently and sustainably. I am keen to contribute to Intertrust's strong transformation agenda, combined with its commercial focus, and to continue driving the business forward."



Petra joins Intertrust from Rabobank where for the last three years she has been Chief Risk Officer and member of the Managing Board. Prior to this, Petra spent five years with Dutch investment bank NIBC and three years with The Royal Bank of Scotland as Chief Risk Officer EMEA. She started her career with ABN AMRO bank where over a period of 24 years she held diverse responsibilities in risk, commercial management and general management.



