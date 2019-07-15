sprite-preloader
15.07.2019
PR Newswire

AfriAg Global Plc - Completion of First Two investments in Apollon

AfriAg Global Plc - Completion of First Two investments in Apollon

PR Newswire

London, July 15

15 July 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Completion of First Two investments in Apollon Formularies Ltd

AfriAg Global PLC, a company whose shares are admitted to trading on London's NEX Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has now closed its £1 million investment into Apollon Formularies Ltd, with this investment representing 2.325% of the Apollon.

For further details on Apollon Formularies Ltd, please refer to previous announcements.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information on AfriAg Global please visit the www.afriagglobal.com or please contact;

AfriAg Global Plc:

David Lenigas (Executive Chairman) +44 (0)20 7440 0640

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller/Fungai Ndoro


