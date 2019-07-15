AfriAg Global Plc - Completion of First Two investments in Apollon
London, July 15
15 July 2019
AfriAg Global PLC
('AfriAg' or the 'Company')
Completion of First Two investments in Apollon Formularies Ltd
AfriAg Global PLC, a company whose shares are admitted to trading on London's NEX Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has now closed its £1 million investment into Apollon Formularies Ltd, with this investment representing 2.325% of the Apollon.
For further details on Apollon Formularies Ltd, please refer to previous announcements.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
