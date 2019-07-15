AfriAg Global Plc - Completion of First Two investments in Apollon

15 July 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Completion of First Two investments in Apollon Formularies Ltd

AfriAg Global PLC, a company whose shares are admitted to trading on London's NEX Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has now closed its £1 million investment into Apollon Formularies Ltd, with this investment representing 2.325% of the Apollon.

