Syndigo Acquires European Content Provider WiseBase

Leading Database and Technology Company Provides Product Content Management Solutions in Europe

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading provider of verified product content syndication services, and a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), today announced the acquisition of WiseBase, an innovative product content and technology company with clients across Europe. The move strengthens Syndigo's global footprint, providing clients with broader access to retailer networks, in-country client service expertise, and a further expanded library of digital product content.

"Many of our clients are global enterprises with aspirations for further geographic reach," said Syndigo CEO Paul Salay. "With this strategic acquisition, we are strengthening our coverage in Europe to provide added value to our clients, delivering accurate and verified product information across the consumer, retail and eCommerce industries in a single, integrated platform."

"There is a need for localised solutions specific to each market, and we want to provide the best coverage and service for our clients in Europe," said Aleksander Krzyzowski, General Manager, Syndigo Europe. "The acquisition of WiseBase provides Syndigo with the opportunity to extend its industry-leading reach and footprint and to deliver more consistent and engaging experiences for shoppers across Europe. We are excited to welcome WiseBase to the Syndigo family."

WiseBase provides retailers with a complete ecosystem to facilitate the exchange of verified and enhanced product information. Currently, WiseBase works with leading retailers in Poland, Romania, and Germany with the technical capabilities to expand into other European geographies. WiseBase has invested significantly in developing technology that provides brands with the ability to manage and syndicate product information to their retail partners, while also serving as the brand's central product database.

As a global provider of core and enhanced product content, Syndigo delivers innovative solutions to retailer and brand clients through its integrated Content Experience Hub (CXH) platform. The acquisition and integration of WiseBase's technology and network of retailers and brands will provide incremental value to all market participants.

"It has been our mission to minimise the time spent preparing and sending product descriptions between brands and retailers," said Piotr Morkowski, Managing Partner at WiseBase. "We are excited to join our new global partners at Syndigo, who share our commitment to supporting brands both locally and globally."

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps clients grow sales by providing extensive product content, nutrition information and digital media that power engaging experiences across brands, distributors and retailers. Clients in industries such as foodservice, hardlines, grocery, home improvement and DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive aftermarket apparel, and healthcare all benefit from Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, which enables clients to collect, store, manage, audit, syndicate and publish, then analyse their product content across the largest trading network of brand and recipients in the world.

Syndigo solutions include: detailed and verified product information with audit analytics to help facilitate buying decisions; syndication of data to the GDSN utilising GS1 global standards; retail optimisation services for effective in-store floor planning and shelf merchandising; publishing of rich enhanced product content integrated into global eCommerce sites; and interactive tools to allow restaurants, foodservice brands and distributors, fitness apps, and nutritional platforms to organise and share nutrition data with their customers. For more information please visit www.syndigo.com.



About WiseBase

WiseBase is the largest on-line updatable database of more than 300,000 fully described product information in Poland, Romania and Germany. The platform is used for exchanging data between suppliers and retailers based on a well-designed description structure and is a key source of product data for multiple retailers used in: data management, quality control, purchase, depot logistics, marketing and e-commerce.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 36-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.