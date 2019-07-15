At the request of EWPG Holding AB (publ) 559202-9499, EWPG Holding AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from July 18, 2019. The company has a total of 28,839,250 as per today's date. Short name: EWP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 35,249,344 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012569663 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 176783 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559202-9499 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 0001 Oil & Gas --------------- 0500 Oil & Gas --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.