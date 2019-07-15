Seasoned Sales and Marketing Executive Joins to Accelerate Growth in the Region

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today announced the appointment of Bill O'Shea as the company's EMEA Managing Director to help grow its corporate learning solution, Udemy for Business. O'Shea brings nearly 25 years of sales and marketing experience to Udemy and has led the growth of EMEA operations for multiple companies, including Dell and Qualtrics.

"I'm thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Bill," said Darren Shimkus, President of Udemy for Business. "Udemy has had a long-standing presence across EMEA, and we're excited for Bill to enable us to build on our strong foundation. Organisations are increasingly recognising how personalised professional development can help close the skills gap, and Bill's leadership will allow us to rapidly scale to meet the needs of companies across the region."

Before joining Udemy, O'Shea served as Sales Director of EMEA at Qualtrics and helped drive 15x growth of its SaaS offering. Prior to Qualtrics, O'Shea worked at Dell in numerous leadership roles, including Executive Sales Director and GM for Dell's UK Commercial Channel. O'Shea holds a degree in Business Management and Marketing from Trinity College in Dublin.

"With over two decades working in the technology industry, I've experienced firsthand the need for continuous learning and skills development to keep up," said Bill O'Shea, Udemy EMEA Managing Director. "I'm thrilled to join a company that's bringing learning opportunities to millions around the world, and I look forward to working with our global customers to expand our footprint locally."

About Udemy:

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. More than 30 million students are mastering new skills from expert instructors teaching over 100,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 3,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, India, Ireland, Turkey, and Brazil.

