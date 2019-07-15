REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to the second quarter 2019 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CEST at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link: https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041401



It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway Dial-in (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 17 945

Norway, Oslo (Dial-in Local): +47 2350 0296

United Kingdom (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 279 7204

United Kingdom (Dial-in Local): +44 (0) 330 336 9411

United States (Dial-in Local): +1 929 477 0324

United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800 458 4121

Other international: +44 (0) 330 336 9411

Participant Passcode: 6387499

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no



About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



