UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8063 GG00BXDZMK63 31st May 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2019 month end at 80.63 pence per share.

The 0.37 pence decrease in the NAV was primarily driven by the flattening of the yield curve, as highlighted in the previous month's NAV announcement. A further reduction is expected in the following month's NAV due to the ongoing movements in the long term interest rate curves.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the next factsheet.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:15 July 2019