sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.07.2019 | 10:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 15

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8063GG00BXDZMK6331st May 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2019 month end at 80.63 pence per share.

The 0.37 pence decrease in the NAV was primarily driven by the flattening of the yield curve, as highlighted in the previous month's NAV announcement. A further reduction is expected in the following month's NAV due to the ongoing movements in the long term interest rate curves.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the next factsheet.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:15 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta