WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
15.07.2019 | 11:22
PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding in Company

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding in Company

PR Newswire

London, July 15

15 July 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 2,011,577 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 8.49 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com


