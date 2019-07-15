The "On Demand Product 2019 Russia Natural Gas Map (Terrain Edition)" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Map Details:

Map Size: 360 x 150 cm

360 x 150 cm Map Language: English

English Shipping Format: Rolled

Map Features

1. Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

2. The map represents the latest status and the whole picture of Russia's natural gas system (fields, pipelines, critical transfer points, underground gas storages, LNG facilities, and gasified regions, etc);

3. Super large size (360x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

4. Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

What Types of Projects are Recorded in This Map

The exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made.

1. Existing Strategic Pipeline

2. New Strategic Pipeline

3. Existing Main Inter-provincial Pipeline

4. New Main Inter-provincial Pipeline

5. Existing Regional Pipeline

6. New Regional Pipeline

7. Developed Core Gas Field (Onshore)

8. Undeveloped Core Gas Field (Onshore)

9. Developed Gas Field (Onshore)

10. Undeveloped Gas Field (Onshore)

11. Developed Core Oil Field (Onshore)

12. Undeveloped Core Oil Field (Onshore)

13. Developed Oil Field (Onshore)

14. Undeveloped Oil Field (Onshore)

15. Developed Core Field (Offshore)

16. Undeveloped Core Field (Offshore)

17. Developed Field (Offshore)

18. Undeveloped Field (Offshore)

19. Existing Pipeline Compressor Station

20. New Pipeline Compressor Station

21. Existing Underground Gas Storage

22. New Underground Gas Storage

23. Existing LNG Plant

24. New LNG Plant

25. Existing Mini LNG Plant

26. New Mini LNG Plant

27. Existing LNG Receiving Terminal (Floating)

28. New LNG Receiving Terminal (Floating)

Industry Statistics Tables Group 1

1. Table of Russia's Hydrocarbon Provinces, Districts and Sub-districts;

2. Table of 2005-2018 Russia's Pipeline Natural Gas Exports by Nations;

3. Table of 2008-2018 Russia's LNG Exports by Nations.

Industry Statistics Tables Group 2 (Gazprom Business Activities)

1. 2005-2018 Russia's Pipeline Natural Gas Exports by Nations (Russia's PNG exports figures by nations);

2. 2008-2018 Russia's LNG Exports by Nations (Russia's LNG exports figures by nations);

3. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Natural Gas Reserves (by categories A+B+C1, proved, probable, proved probable);

4. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Oil Gas Production (natural gas and associated gas, gas condensate, crude oil);

5. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Natural Gas Sales Revenue (Russia, in far abroad and in FSU countries);

6. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Average Natural Gas Sales Price (Russia, in far abroad and in FSU countries);

7. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Geological Exploration Activities in Russia (exploration drilling, completed exploration wells, productive wells, seismic exploration 2D/3D, reserves growth due to geological exploration, drilling efficiency)

8. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Production Capacity (no. of producing fields, no. of gas producing wells, no. of gas producing wells in operation, no. of oil-producing wells, no. of oil-producing wells in operation, no. of comprehensive and preliminary gas treatment units, comprehensive gas treatment units' aggregate installed capacity, no. of booster compressor stations, booster compressor stations' installed capacity)

9. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Production Drilling (no. of completed producing wells for natural gas, crude oil and at UGSF; production drilling depth for natural gas, crude oil and at UGSF)

10. 2005-2018 Gas Received into and Distributed from Gazprom's Gas Transportation System in Russia;

11. 2005-2018 Major Technical Characteristics of Gazprom's Gas Transportation Assets in Russia (length of gas trunk pipelines and pipeline branches, no. of linear compressor stations, number of gas pumping units, GPUs installed capacity);

12. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Upgrade and Overhaul of Gas Transportation System in Russia (Gas trunk pipelines and pipeline branches putting into operation, capital repairs per km and the no. of technical faults per 1 thousand km);

13. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Underground Gas Storages in Russia (no. of UGSFs, total active capacity, no. of producing wells);

14. 2005-2018 Gazprom's Gas Injection and Withdrawal from Underground Gas Storages in Russia (Gas injection into UGSFs in Russia from Q1 to Q4, and gas withdrawal from UGSFs in Russia from Q3 to Q2 of the next year.)

Industry Statistics Tables Group 3 (Russia's Eastern Gas Program)

1. Eastern Gas Program's Anticipation of Eastern Russia's Natural Gas Resources;

2. 15 Options for Developing Natural Gas in Russia's East Siberia and the Far East Regions;

3. Table of Recommended Plan for Oil and Gas Fields Development Plan;

4. Table of Required Field Facilities;

5. Table of Natural Gas Balance Sheet;

6. Table of Natural Gas Balance Sheet When Connected to UGSS;

7. Table of Upstream Investment;

8. Table of Upstream Investment When Connected to UGSS;

9. Table of Return of Investment;

10. Table of Return of Investment When Connected to UGSS;

11. Table of State Budgetary Revenue;

12. Table of Local Natural Gas Supply;

13. Table of Total Local Investment;

14. Table of Total Local Natural Gas Sales Revenue and Tax.

Map Samples

This map provides the following sample views:

1. Map Overview

2. Amplified View

3. Amplified Map Legend

