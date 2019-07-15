sprite-preloader
15.07.2019
PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:15 July 2019

Name of applicant:Fidelity Special Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From:15 January 2019To:15 July 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:23,889,440 ordinary shares of 5p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):4,895,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:18,994,440

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837320

