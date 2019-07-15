Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 8 to 12, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's name
Issuer's identifying code
Date of transaction
Identifying code of
Aggregated daily volume
Daily weighted average
Market
(MIC code)
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
08/07/2019
FR0000121485
5 500
522,9341
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
09/07/2019
FR0000121485
12 939
522,2275
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
10/07/2019
FR0000121485
17 839
518,7760
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
11/07/2019
FR0000121485
5 503
517,6075
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
12/07/2019
FR0000121485
263
519,4669
XPAR
TOTAL
42 044
520,2335
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3aeb5e7ddbdbc95a/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-8-to-12-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
