In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 8 to 12, 2019 (French only):

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of

financial instrument Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/07/2019 FR0000121485 5 500 522,9341 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/07/2019 FR0000121485 12 939 522,2275 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/07/2019 FR0000121485 17 839 518,7760 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/07/2019 FR0000121485 5 503 517,6075 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/07/2019 FR0000121485 263 519,4669 XPAR TOTAL 42 044 520,2335

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/3aeb5e7ddbdbc95a/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-8-to-12-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

