An increasing number of gynecologists are recommending prenatal vitamin supplements for expecting mothers. This is the most crucial driver for prenatal vitamin supplements market growth. Most prenatal vitamin supplements contain folic acid, which helps prevent neural tube defects during pregnancy. Pregnant women, particularly those who have had a pregnancy affected by neural tube-defect, are often advised to take a higher dose of folic acid each day until they are five months pregnant. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by distribution channel (conventional retail channels, and direct selling and e-retailers) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005266/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global prenatal vitamin supplements market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global prenatal vitamin supplements market is highly competitive with major vendors such as ATRIUM INNOVATIONS, Bayer, Church Dwight, MegaFood, Nordic Naturals, Nutranext, Otsuka Holdings, and Procter Gamble, competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Consumers are becoming aware and checking for certifying labels which have led manufacturers to get their products certified. Attaining labels from certified organizations have become an important factor in gaining consumer confidence. Therefore, prenatal vitamin supplement makers are launching certified products such as vegan and kosher-certified versions, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five prenatal vitamin supplements market vendors

ATRIUM INNOVATIONS

ATRIUM INNOVATIONS provides the following products under the brand Garden of Life mykind ORGANICS PRENATAL ONCE DAILY WHOLE FOOD SUPPLEMENT, mykind ORGANICS PRENATAL MULTI WHOLE FOOD SUPPLEMENT, mykind ORGANICS PRENATAL MULTI WHOLE FOOD GUMMIES, and VITAMIN CODE RAW PRENATAL.

Bayer

Bayer runs its operations through four segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, and animal health. Its key offerings under the brand ONE A DAY include women's Prenatal 1 with DHA Folic Acid; women's Prenatal Gummies with folic acid; and women's Prenatal Gummies with DHA.

Church Dwight

Church Dwight runs its operations through three segments: consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products. The company's key offering under the brand, Vitafusion includes Vitafusion PreNatal.

MegaFood

MegaFood's key offering includes MegaFood Baby Me PRE POST NATAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS.

Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals key offerings include NORDIC NATURALS PRENATAL DHA and NORDIC NATURALS PRENATAL DHA in fish gelatin.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vitamin D Market 2018-2022 The market research study identifies Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Strides Arcolab, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, as the leading players in the global vitamin D market.

Global Vitamins Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Bluestar Adisseo, DSM, and Lonza, as the leading players in the global vitamins market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com