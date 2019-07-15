Packaging Machine Market Worth $65.18 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging machinery market size is projected to be valued at USD 65.18 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing total manufacturing output, especially in the developing industrial economies of the world coupled with growing demand and booming e-commerce industry is predicted to boost the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The U.S. packaging machine market revenue is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Several factors including customer preferences towards convenience foods coupled with the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry as well as various regulations with respect to serialization and traceability are projected to drive the growth

Russia , in terms of revenue, was valued at USD 3.25 billion and is projected to reach USD 4.35 billion over the forecast period. Its efforts towards gradually increasing local production especially in the food and pharmaceutical sector is likely to augment the regional demand

is expected to reach by 2025. In 2018, the country was among one of the largest markets in the region owing to the growing population, domestic consumption as well as huge investments taking place especially in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries In September 2018 , Robert Bosch Packaging Technology agreed to form a partnership with ASPIRx Ltd. located in Ghana , to produce pharmaceuticals. The role of Bosch Packaging Technology in this partnership was to design and provide a multi-purpose system, which will manufacture and package both solid and liquid pharmaceuticals

Read 168 page research report with TOC on "Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing, Bottling Line), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaging-machinery-market

Growing demand from several Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers globally for highly sophisticated and efficient machinery at a competitive price is expected to boost the global packaging machine market by 2025. Moreover, rising demand for a wide variety of products as well as for different product sizes is expected to further boost the growth.

Increasing R&D investments by major players to manufacture machinery with overall equipment effectiveness is predicted to fuel the packaging machine market growth over the forecast timeframe. Growing demand for automation and machinery optimization by end-users as well as continued demand for complete packaging lines and modular machines is anticipated to encourage the market development in near future.

Food end-use industry was worth USD 10.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.90 billion over the forecast period. The food sector includes processed fruits and vegetables, cereals, frozen food, chocolate, bakery products, snacks, and meat among others. Pharmaceutical is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical end-use sector includes various drugs, capsules, tablets, lotions, ampoules, medical devices, and other pharma and healthcare products.

In terms of machine type, filling machine type segment was valued at USD 6.67 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness steady growth over the forecast period. In 2018, form-fill-seal machine type segment accounted for 16.37% of the global packaging machine market share. Growing popularity of flexible packaging coupled with trend towards small portions and single serve packages as well as changing consumer preferences is expected to foster the growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaging machine market on the basis of machine type, end use, and region:

Packaging Machinery Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Filling



Labeling



Form-Fill-Seal



Cartoning



Wrapping



Palletizing



Bottling Line



Others

Packaging Machinery End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Beverage



Food



Chemicals



Personal Care



Pharmaceutical



Others

Packaging Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE

