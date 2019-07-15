VOC Gas Sensors Market Worth $186.7 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global volatile organic compound gas sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 186.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The detection of volatile organic compound (VOC) gases in the air has received considerable attention and is becoming increasingly important in the development of leak detection devices. This factor is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Stringent regulations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) Air Quality Guidelines for Europe have specified the permissible levels of formaldehyde, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene gases that are released in the atmosphere as a result of industrial processes

Single gas detection sensors are majorly used in automotive applications and are widely used for the detection of VOC gases such as combustible gases, acetone, butadiene, xylene, toluene, tetrachloroethylene, methylene chloride, and benzene, among others

PID sensors can detect concentrations of explosives and hydrocarbons below the Lower Explosive Limit (LEL). Therefore, they are ideal for applications such as monitoring and controlling of decontamination and leak detection in closed rooms and confined spaces

The use of VOC sensors is growing at a rapid pace for real-time tracking of reservoir environment, monitoring of pipelines, monitoring of benzene leaks, and remote monitoring of plant equipment

Key players in the VOC gas sensors market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Aeroqual Limited., Alphasense, City Technology Ltd., Bosch Sensortec, and SGX Sensortech among others

Read 143 page research report with TOC on "Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (Single, Multiple), By Technology, (PID, IR-based, Metal Oxide) By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/volatile-organic-compound-gas-sensor-market

A VOC gas sensor is an electronic device that detects the presence of gases such as benzene, methylene chloride, propane, acetone, and ethanol, among others in a particular area and is often integrated into a safety system. These sensors are integrated into leak detection devices and consume low power.Technological developments, such as enhancement of MEMS sensors and PID sensors for detection of VOC emission are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

VOC sensors are widely used in air monitoring devices to observe emission levels owing to their unique properties such as high sensing performance, portability, and compact size among others. However, these sensors still exhibit limitations such as poor selectivity and lack high operating temperatures. Hence, to counter these challenges, companies are coming up with advanced MEMS sensors to overcome the limitations.

The infrared-based VOC gas sensor is anticipated to witness substantial growth as it enables the accurate measurement of a wide variety of VOC gases with benefits such as instantaneous results, ease of operation, and low cost. Moreover, increased adoption of VOC gas sensors can be attributed to the high need for safety in the oil and gas sector. This is anticipated to further create growth opportunities for the volatile organic compound gas sensors market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global volatile organic compound gas sensors market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Single Gas Detection Sensor



Multiple Gas Detection Sensor

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Photo-Ionization Detector (PID)



Infrared-based Detection



Metal-oxide Semiconductor



Others

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Agriculture



Automotive



Chemical Industry



Manufacturing



Food & Beverages



Metals & Mining



Others

Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Gas Sensor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



MEA

