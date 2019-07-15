Project is fifth European engineer-procure-construct (EPC) loss project company has completed and turned over to customers in recent months

Vølund to provide operations and maintenance services under 15-year contract

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W) announced today that its subsidiary, Babcock Wilcox Vølund A/S (Vølund), has successfully turned over a biomass-to-energy plant in Margam, Wales, to Margam Green Energy Ltd.

Vølund will operate the plant for its customer under a 15-year operations and maintenance contract. The plant is designed to burn waste wood to generate approximately 40 megawatts of electricity and features Vølund's patented DynaGrate technology.

The Margam project was referred to as the "second project" in B&W's previous public disclosures about its European EPC loss projects.

"Vølund's proven, world-class boiler and grate technologies will provide an environmentally sound source of power to approximately 75,000 homes and businesses," said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. "We appreciate and thank our customer for the opportunity to deliver our technology that will provide reliable and clean energy for the region.

"This project also further reinforces our role as a global leader in providing advanced waste and biomass-fired boiler and grate technologies," Young said.

