Integrated Compliance Solutions LLC Subsidiary Greenlight Payments Signs Sponsorship Agreement With Metropolitan Commercial Bank to Enable Merchant Transaction Processing Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / ?Integrated Compliance Solutions ("ICS") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Greenlight Payments has signed a sponsorship agreement with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, New York, that will enable Greenlight Payments to provide processing services for merchants supporting the legal sales of hemp/CBD products in the U.S.

ICS is committed to helping businesses and consumers engage in financial transactions whether card present, mobile or online. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank that provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals, and is an FDIC member and an equal opportunity lender.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the multi-billion-dollar legal hemp/CBD industry is the need for robust banking compliance and payment processing solutions," said Christopher Johnson, CEO of ICS. "By combining ICS' compliance solutions with Greenlight Payment's transaction processing platform, in conjunction with Metropolitan Commercial Bank's technology-based payment settlement solution and its comprehensive risk management culture, we are able to uniquely address this challenge. We are very excited about the entrepreneurial spirit of this partnership, which will help provide essential services and financial stability to a fast-growing industry."

About Integrated Compliance Solutions LLC

ICS is a financial technology, banking compliance and innovative payment solution provider helping financial institutions with complex solutions. Our experience in financial services and payments technology allows us to apply the heightened federal requirements to preferred providers that meet our strict requirements. The result: a competitive, complete and stable set of services that compliment merchant goals. As your SEED-TO-BANK compliance partner, ICS has simply been used by more banks, more marijuana-related businesses and for longer than any one of our competitors in the space. Our services are proven and well respected in the industry. http://www.icslv.com/

About Greenlight Payments

Greenlight Payments Inc. is a Tier 1 payment processor based in California that offers a wide range of industry-leading debit and credit solutions tailored to suit individual merchant needs. Greenlight has been providing payment processing solutions to merchants across the United State since 2010. Greenlight Payments' proprietary SMARTaccept device provides EMV at the speed of light; all card types; any computer language or operating system; any merchant type, low or high risk; and reduces PCI scope.

